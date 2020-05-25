Minister pledges to deliver Thessaloniki metro in April 2023

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis on Monday reiterated his pledge that Thessaloniki’s long-delayed metro will be delivered in full in 2023.

“In April 2023, the Thessaloniki Metro will not operate partly; it will operate in full, with the Venizelos station, which is the main station. This is a reality that we will adhere to,” he said in statements to the press during a visit to the construction site on Monday.

Karamanlis was given a tour of the station by Attiko Metro President Nikos Tahiaos.

The 3.5-billion-euro Thessaloniki metro project is expected to be completed eight years after the original deadline in 2012. Construction began in 2006 but the project was delayed due to archaeological discoveries.

The antiquities date mostly from the 4th century, with 6th century additions.

When completed, it will extend 9.6 kilometers (six miles) with 13 stations.