Ferry routes to Greek islands resume

A woman is tested for coronavirus symptoms at Piraeus port as ferry services got back into full swing on Monday morning. Service resumed to all Greek island and mainland ports as part of the fourth phase of the government’s plan to gradually bring the country out of a nationwide lockdown imposed in March to curb the spread of Covid-19. Health measures on all ships include strict physical distancing while all passengers must complete a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken. The lifting of the ban, however, does not include ferries sailing between Greece and Italy, which are expected to resume on June 1 if coronavirus infections and deaths in Italy continue to drop over the coming days. [Tzamaros Panayiotis/InTime News]