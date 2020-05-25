NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Woman who fled after Moria killing arrested on Lesvos

TAGS: Crime

Police on Monday arrested a woman in connection with the killing of an Afghan woman inside the Moria identification centre on Lesvos on May 22.

The suspect appeared before a prosecutor on Monday facing charges of intentional homicide and violating laws on arms possession.

The woman, who is also an Afghan national, allegedly stabbed the 23-year-old victim in the neck after a quarrel.

The victim was rushed to the camp’s medical centre where doctors confirmed her death. 

