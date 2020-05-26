COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
The hiccups of 2021

The Greece 2021 committee on the bicentennial of the declaration of the Greek War of Independence has undertaken a symbolic, albeit very important task. It is in fact a national task that could help revive the country’s image.

As a result, it would be counterproductive, to say the least, for the project to be reduced to arguments about issues that are largely off-topic. (The latest controversy was sparked by a contentious article on Greek revolution hero Georgios Karaiskakis that appeared briefly on the 2021 website before it was taken down.)

It would be a great waste if the committee were to become the center of unnecessary polarization, generating fodder for online quarrels. 2021 offers a historic opportunity for creativity and reflection. It would be a pity if it were to end up an arena for futile squabbling and self-promotion.

