SYRIZA leader presents party plan for economy

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras presented on Monday SYRIZA’s plan for tackling the fallout on the economy from the coronavirus crisis, which includes a fiscal expansion program of 13.4 billion euros for the real economy and households, as well as measures for all employees, the unemployed and independent business owners.

“There is no one in the world who believes that recovery is easy or simple. And there is no serious economist, regardless of ideology, who believes that recovery can come without injecting money into the market,” he said during the presentation of the Menoume Orthioi II plan (Greek for We Remain Standing), at Zappeion Hall on Monday night.

The program includes the introduction of an emergency wage, a reduction of VAT in the food sector to 6 percent, a reduction of pre-paid tax for businesses by 50 pct, special loan-guarantee tools through the Development Bank, and a subsidized program for domestic tourism for three million Greeks.

Tsipras also said he supports the Franco-German proposal, hoping for the greatest possible support of the Greek economy by European funds.