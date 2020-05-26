One killed, two injured in crash with police vehicle

One person was killed and two were injured in a crash involving a civilian motorcycle and a van belonging to the Hellenic Police (ELAS) in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) said on Tuesday.



The incident reportedly took place on Monday night on the Thessaloniki ring road, where the police van collided with a motorcycle near the area of Efkarpia.



The crash killed the motorcycle’s 31-year-old driver and injured his passenger, as well as the driver of the police van. The extent of their injuries was not known.



Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the deadly collision.