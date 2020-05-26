Greece’s land borders will open to tourists soon, PM says

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assured authorities in northern Greece on Tuesday that coronavirus restrictions on the country’s land borders would be lifted entirely within the next few weeks, facilitating the arrival of tourists by road.

Speaking to Macedonia Regional Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas and Mayor Konstantinos Zervas during a visit to the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Mitsotakis vowed that the government will strive to salvage what remains of the tourism season.

He also said that restrictions imposed in March on the country’s land borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Greece from neighboring countries, would be lifted by June 15 at the latest.

The region of Macedonia receives some 10 million tourists a year by road, Tzitzikostas told the prime minister, stressing the area’s dependence on foreign travelers.