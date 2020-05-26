NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mitarakis, Bakoyannis discuss migration

TAGS: Migration, Politics

Migration and Asylum Policy Minister Notis Mitarakis on Tuesday held talks with Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

According to a post by Mitarakis on social media, talks focus on the integration of refugees and on ways to contain the impact of the migration crisis on the Greek capital. [ANA-MPA]
 

