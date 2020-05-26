German tourists welcome to visit Greece, PM says

German tourists will be able to take a direct flight to the Greek islands as of July 1, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told German newspaper Bild on Tuesday, adding that Athens will be welcoming international flights as of June 15.

Mitsotakis also discussed Greece’s success in keeping the coronavirus epidemic at manageable levels, adding that the country plans to open its tourism market to countries which, like Germany, are on similar points on the epidemic curve.

“We are a positive example and this creates among the people a feeling of safety and trust in the state’s efficiency,” Mitsotakis told the newspaper.