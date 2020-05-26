Coronavirus infections rise to 2,892, with 10 new cases

Greece confirmed three new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 2,892, health authorities announced on Tuesday.

Ministry representative and infectious disease expert Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday said one mor patient died from Covid-19, with the death toll reaching 173. The median age of those who died was 76.

The number of coronavirus patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) stands at 18, he said, adding that 101 people have left ICU.

Tsiodras said Greek authorities have so far carried out a total of 160,991 tests.