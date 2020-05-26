Lightning kills woman on Skopelos

A woman died on the western Aegean island of Skopelos after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm early on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was struck by a bolt of lightning while working on a farm with her husband, who subsequently alerted the authorities.



The development came as a wet front swept across much of the country, bringing heavy rainfall and hailstorms in parts.



The National Observatory of Athens’ meteorological service issued an alert on Tuesday warning of powerful storms in many parts of the Greek mainland, as well as in the eastern Peloponnese, Crete and the islands of the northern and eastern Aegean.



The weather service said the stormy weather would be accompanied by strong northerly winds reaching speeds of 7-8 Beaufort in the Ionian Sea and 6 Beaufort in the Aegean, along with powerful gusts that could make sailing treacherous.