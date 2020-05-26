NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Athens sports centers to reopen from Wednesday

TAGS: Sports, Coronavirus, Health

The City of Athens is reopening all sports centers to the public, beginning on Wednesday, the Organization of Culture, Sports and Youth (OPANDA) announced on Tuesday.

OPANDA said all necessary measures have been taken to comply with the hygiene rules in accordance with the state’s health guidelines concerning safe exercise in organized sports venues.

All public sports centers (basketball, volleyball, soccer fields) will be open daily seven days a week from 8.30 a.m to 10 p.m.

