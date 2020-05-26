Picturesque Anafiotika gets municipal makeover

After completing similar projects in other parts of the historic center of Athens, municipal crews this week began cleaning graffiti off street walls in the picturesque Anafiotika neighborhood of Plaka that flanks the northeast side of the Acropolis, which is popular with visitors during the summer months.

The cleaning operations were conducted under the supervision of an archaeologist from the Ephorate of Antiquities.



Crews focused on areas that had been covered by graffiti for many years.



Around 75 liters of special solvent were needed to clean 250 square meters of walls, which were then covered with another material that repels graffiti.