Israeli envoy, minister discuss upgrading agricultural cooperation
Armani said in a tweet he looks forward to leveraging the bilateral agreement between Greece and Israel into a working plan focusing on technology, know-how sharing, improving crops and supporting self-sufficiency and sustainability.
Israel’s Ambassador to Greece, Yossi Amrani, said he had a meeting on Monday with Agricultural Minister Makis Veridic to discuss ways to improve economic and agricultural cooperation in specific fields.
