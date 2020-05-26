NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Israeli envoy, minister discuss upgrading agricultural cooperation

Agriculture

Israel’s Ambassador to Greece, Yossi Amrani, said he had a meeting on Monday with Agricultural Minister Makis Veridic to discuss ways to improve economic and agricultural cooperation in specific fields.

Armani said in a tweet he looks forward to leveraging the bilateral agreement between Greece and Israel into a working plan focusing on technology, know-how sharing, improving crops and supporting self-sufficiency and sustainability.
 

