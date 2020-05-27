COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Crisis waiting to happen

It is a crisis waiting to happen: About 11,000 refugees who have been granted asylum in Greece are still housed in reception facilities.

If they are made to leave their accommodation, the majority of them will end up in the streets.

It is a complex problem. On one hand, authorities need to decongest the crowded facilities. On the other, very few measures have been taken to integrate refugees in the country.

If the transition is not conducted smoothly, it could cause greater problems than the ones it seeks to address.

