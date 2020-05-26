Workathlon webinar to be held on Thursday
Online
Workathlon is holding a firechat webinar on Thursday on the major challenge the new health protocols are creating for the hotel market.
The event, starting at 3 p.m., will feature a panel of experienced professionals in the sector who are responsible for the adherence to health protocols in hotels.
The webinar will be screened live on Workathlon’s Facebook page.