Preveza uses EU’s longest sandy beach to attract tourists

Under the motto "Preveza, Be Safe, Be Free," the Municipality of Preveza on the northwest coast of Greece has launched a campaign to promote itself as a tourism destination that will focus on aspects such as Preveza’s 25-kilometer long Monolithi beach (pictured), the longest sandy beach in the European Union.



The campaign will cover conventional and social media, the western city’s local authority announced on Tuesday, stressing the strict imposition of what it called "the unprecedented special measures and protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic."



In the region of Epirus, Preveza is next to the Ionian island of Lefkada.