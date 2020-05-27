Tsiodras bids farewell to live press briefings after 72 days

Infectious diseases expert Sotiris Tsiodras made his last appearance on television as the Health Ministry’s spokesman for the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, stressing that we should all hope the updates will not be repeated as this would mean things are not going as well as they have been. The professor, who became a household name due to the daily briefings he held in a calm and collected manner, said at first he and his committee received harsh criticism for some of their suggestions, but that Greece successfully passed the first phase of the pandemic. "Vigilance for any second wave involving this virus is crucial," he said. [Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]