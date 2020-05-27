Chrysochoidis to inspect Evros border amid reports of reinforcements

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis was on Wednesday expected to carry out an inspection along the country’s land border with Turkey amid reports that Greek police decided to strengthen the area’s defenses with the mobilization of additional forces.

Chrysochoidis was to be briefed about construction progress on Greece’s new 26-kilometer border fence which is designed to stop migrants from crossing there.

Kathimerini understands that 14 riot units from across the country will move to the Evros border on Thursday in a mobilization similar to that in March, when the crisis with Turkey was in full swing. The units will prop up forces in Kastanies and further south, in Feres – the two border areas that have faced the most pressure.

The leadership of Hellenic Police (ELAS) has also requested the transfer to Evros of an additional 125 police officers from various services around Greece to strengthen border patrols and prevent a new possible mass entry of migrants.

