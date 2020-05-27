Greece to get 32 bln euros, according to EU Commission proposal

The European Commission will propose on Wednesday that Greece gets 32 billion euros of the new recovery fund, of which 22.5 billion would be grants and 9.4 billion would be loans.

Italy and Spain – the states worst hit by the coronavirus epidemic would get the lion’s share out of a total 750 billion, according to the proposal.



Italy is to get 173 billion, of which 82 billion would be grants and 91 billion would be loans.

Spain could be getting a total of 140 billion of which 77 billion would be grants and 63 billion loans. [Kathimerini, Reuters]