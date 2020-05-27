Athens vows to beef up border amid concern over fresh migrant push

Greece will take steps to secure its land border with Turkey, also by completing the extension of a fence to the southern section of the Evros River, to stop migrants from crossing into the European Union, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Wednesday, accusing Ankara of conducting a “hybrid” warfare against Greece and the EU.

Speaking on Thema FM radio, Dendias stressed that the border fence runs on Greek territory and sought to ease concerns that the works will disrupt the livelihood of agriculture farmers in the area.

Asked about the government’s decision to strengthen the area’s defenses with the mobilization of additional forces, Dendias said the move was deemed necessary in the wake of remarks by Turkish officials that presaged a fresh migrant wave toward Europe following the lifting of coronavirus measures.

“Such comments… naturally raise concerns in our country,” Dendias said.

The conservative minister said Greece will always welcome initiatives aimed at de-escalating bilateral tension, as long as they are “within the contours of international law.”