PM says Commission plan for coronavirus recovery is 'bold'

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday welcomed a plan by the European Commission to disburse to EU countries 750 billion euros in grants and loans to EU countries to help them recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus.

“We welcome the Commission's bold proposal for a package of €750 billion, mainly in the form of grants funded via joint debt issuance. The bar has been set high. Now it’s up to the EU Council to rise to the occasion,” he said on his official Twitter account.

Greece is expected to get 32 billion euros of the new recovery fund, of which 22.5 billion would be grants and 9.4 billion would be loans.