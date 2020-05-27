Νο new Covid-19 deaths, 18 new cases in Greece

Greek health authorities said they had confirmed 18 new coronavirus cases in the country the last 24 hours, which raise the total number to 2,903.

Of these, 55.2 percent are men and the rest are woman. From the total number of infections, 627 (21.6 pct) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,645 (56.7 pct) are related to an already known case, according to the Health Ministry briefing.

Seventeen people are intubated in intensive care units, whose median age is 70. Four of those are woman and the rest are men. At the same time, 102 patients have left ICU.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said. The total number of fatalities stands at 173, of which 52 were woman and the rest were men (average age was 76).

The ministry also said that health officials have run a total of 166,245 tests.