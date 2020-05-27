Russians fly privately to  Cyprus over lockdown

Some private jet companies have seen a rise in demand from wealthy Russians who wanted to spend time in the West during the coronavirus crisis but who were unable to take commercial flights amid tight restrictions by airlines and governments.



Passengers have been heading for countries such as Britain and Cyprus, where they own property, have residency rights, sometimes thanks to holding dual nationality, or have close relatives, according to industry sources.



They are paying from 16,000 to 25,000 euros per flight, a fee that can cover up to 13 passengers, the sources added.



Jet Partners, which offers private jet flights, said it was experiencing an increase in requests for destinations in France, Spain, Cyprus, Britain and other European countries.



“People believe that it is safer for them to be at their private residences abroad,” said Margarita Lomakina, the company’s commercial director.



[Reuters]