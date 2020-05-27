Suspected drug traffickers nabbed in Thessaloniki

Police have arrested a prominent leader of a heroin trafficking gang and another member, both 25, after the latter was nabbed at the intercity bus station in Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The arrest took place early on Tuesday morning after a search of the suspect’s travel bag turned up almost 6 kilograms of heroin, packed in 10 parcels.



The investigation revealed that his role was to transport heroin quantities from Athens to Thessaloniki. His arrest led law enforcement officials to Nea Magnesia in Thessaloniki, where they handcuffed the suspected leader of the gang.

The two suspects were to appear before a prosecutor. Police are also looking for a 21-year-old accomplice.