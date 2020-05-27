NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
4.5-magnitude quake hits off Crete

Earthquake

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck 87 kilometers south of Ierapetra on the island of Crete on Wednesday at 4.09 a.m., according to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a magnitude of 5 and occurred at a depth of 13.97 kilometers.

