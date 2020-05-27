4.5-magnitude quake hits off Crete
Online
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck 87 kilometers south of Ierapetra on the island of Crete on Wednesday at 4.09 a.m., according to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute.
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck 87 kilometers south of Ierapetra on the island of Crete on Wednesday at 4.09 a.m., according to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a magnitude of 5 and occurred at a depth of 13.97 kilometers.