Eleven arrested in money laundering scheme

Eleven people, aged between 25 and 52, have been arrested as members of a money laundering gang in the city of Kalamata in southern Greece, police said Wednesday. The arrests took place on Tuesday.

According to the findings of the investigation, the group had been active since the end of September 2019, laundering money from criminal activities and earning significant sums.



The gang is also accused of the extortion of restaurant, bar and cafe owners and employees, using physical violence and threats.



Police said that several of the gang members are being charged with the illicit peddling of anabolic substances, since at least the beginning of the year.