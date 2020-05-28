Minister assures schools being reopened cautiously

With secondary schools operating since last week and primary schools due to open on June 1, Education Minister Niki Kerameus on Wednesday briefed President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on the gradual return to normality in the education sector while defending a government bill foreseeing the evaluation of schools and teachers.

Kerameus assured the president that the reopening of schools was being done cautiously and on the basis of advice by health experts.



Sakellaropoulou, for her part, stressed that schools are children’s “natural space” while expressing understanding for concerns about potential risks.

As for a contentious education bill which foresees an overhaul of lessons and assessments, Kerameus defended it, saying it was aimed at “improving schools.”



The bill also foresees the inclusion of references to secondary school pupils’ conduct in their graduation certificates.