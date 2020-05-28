Operation under way to boost remote islands’ health defences

Four dinghies took four teams of doctors and nurses to Milos, Kimolos, Folegandros and Sikonos, covering more than 200 nautical miles in 31 hours, and collected about 200 samples as part of an initiative to conduct coronavirus tests and to ascertain the health infrasture needs of remote islands. The operation by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) and volunteers, which took place on Monday and Tuesday, also sought to send the message that remote islands receive the same care from the state as the rest of Greece, especially in view of the start of the tourist season. With dozens of remote islands having only basic health infrastructure, more such initiatives are to take place over the summer, with the next one expected most likely in early June. [EODY]