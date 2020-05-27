ATHEX: Stocks leap on reports from Brussels

The European Commission announcements concerning grants and loans for member-states adding up to 750 million euros gave Greek stocks a major boost on Wednesday, in line with most other European bourses. The fourth consecutive day of gains on the highest turnover of the last two-and-a-half months took the benchmark over 8.5% higher compared to last Thursday’s closing.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 660.30 points, adding 3.91% to Tuesday’s 635.47 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 4.44% to 1,588.41 points.

The banks index built on Tuesday’s 12% rise with another jump of 10.23%, with Piraeus soaring 17.55%, Eurobank grabbing 10.10%, National earning 8.66% and Alpha improving 8.51%.

OPAP collected 10%, Ellaktor rose 9.41% and Titan Cement climbed 8.73%, as Fourlis fell 2.47%.

In total 83 stocks posted gains, 29 took losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last 51 sessions, amounting to €124.6 million, up from Tuesday’s €67 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.93% to close at 47.51 points.