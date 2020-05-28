The naysayers were wrong. It seems that the European contribution to the revival of Greece’s economy will far exceed expectations. It’s a lot of money. But the quantity in itself will not be enough to solve the problems.

The subsidies will need to be smartly channeled into the economy. They should not disappear into the black holes that are the party favorites.



They should be directed toward the creation a new productive model, toward the future, new technologies and the green economy. They should be directed toward economic sectors that could bring back the Greek talent that has fled abroad.