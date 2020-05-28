Landlords worried over their lost revenues

Property owners have serious concerns about the level of the compensation they will get for their revenues lost to the 40% rent cuts instructed by the government in favor of the companies and employees hurt by the pandemic. They also want to know how, precisely, they will be compensated.



Many landlords did not even collect 60% of the rent owed to them, so they do not have any documents to point to a 40% reduction. Others collected rents from previous months at a delay in March, April and May, and appear to have failed to reduce their rent.



Landlords demand that those who have benefited submit a special application along with their landlord’s tax registration number.