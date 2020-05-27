A new survey by Mindhaus has found that demand for travel among the major markets for Greek tourism appears to be much stronger than that recorded in other polls, revealing that two in three potential travelers are ready to go on holiday this year.

The survey by the tourism marketing strategy company that is a member of V+O Greece found that although most citizens in the main markets for the Greek destination believe that the discovery and availability of a coronavirus vaccine will lead to a resumption of travel, they still want to go on holiday and are actually more eager to do so than in previous years.

Mindhaus, in cooperation with the Pollfish research platform, polled 2,750 people in the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy, asking them about their intentions regarding holidays abroad. A remarkable 37.9% answered that they would be willing to travel again once the restrictions are lifted and will keep themselves constantly informed on health conditions as they plan their trip. Another 28.1% said they will plan the vacation they have been “dreaming of all this time” when the restrictions are lifted, for a total of 66% ready to travel when they can.

Besides the availability of a vaccine, the other aspects that respondents classified as very important are clear health protocols for transport, the efficient management of the Covid-19 crisis by certain destinations, and the implementation of coronavirus tests before flying.

That 66% also believe that security, relaxation and entertainment is more important this year compared to their holidays last year – and even more so than affordable prices. The same group showed a great degree of readiness to start traveling abroad within 2020, with Germany recording a rate of 62%, and France and Britain level on 55% – the second spot among travel-ready populations.

Mindhaus and Pollfish secured information and insight through a primary quantitative survey regarding travel trends as formed and affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The survey was conducted on May 13-14 among people aged over 18 years who have planned at least one recreation trip abroad for 2020.