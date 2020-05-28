Suspects in foiled arson attack to face prosecutor on Thursday

Two men who police said were arrested early Wednesday morning while trying to plant two incendiary devices outside an apartment building in the district of Kalamaria, Thessaloniki, were expected to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

The men, aged 27 and 28, are facing charges of forming a criminal gang, attempted explosion, attempted arson, making and possessing explosives that could have endangered human life, violation of gun and flare ownership laws, violation of drug laws, resistance and disobedience.

Police sources said the head of the Deposits and Loans Fund, Dimitris Stamatis, resides in the building.

The same sources said that they caught one of the suspects while he was attempting to activate the incendiary device, while the second was on stake out. They said the 27-year-old resisted arrest.

Officers then tracked down and arrested the 28-year-old in the centre of Thessaloniki.

The raids in the suspects’ houses produced four incendiary devices, a tear gas, plastic bottles with flammable liquid, pepper spray, small quantities of cannabis and mobile phones which will be examined in police laboratories.