More wreckage, remains found of crashed Canadian military helicopter

[File photo/Reuters]

Search teams from the US and Canada found more remains of the crew and part of the wreckage of the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter that crashed in the Ionian Sea on April 29.

The helicopter was taking part in NATO's Operation Reassurance in the Mediterranean, when it crashed at sea, killing all six people aboard.

According to a Canadian Armed Forces news release, the helicopter was found early morning on May 27 more then 3 km below the surface of the water, in an area approximately 220 nautical miles east of Catania, Sicily.

“Over the next hours and days, the recovery team will continue their search for both our fallen and additional pieces of the wreckage,” the Canadian Armed forces said, adding that they will stay at the site “for as long as necessary.”