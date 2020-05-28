NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Cabinet meeting discussing pandemic, central banker's appointment, ministry bills

TAGS: Politics

Greece's government was discussing the latest economic and health safety issues relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, the appointment of the Governor of the Bank of Greece and the presentation of seven ministerial bills during a cabinet meeting though teleconference that got under way on Thursday morning.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will also include a preparatory briefing ahead of talks for the EU's New EU Pact on Migration & Asylum

