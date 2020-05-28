Mitsotakis hails EU recovery fund on anniversary of joining EEC

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday spoke of the great importance of the European Union plan to prop up the bloc’s coronavirus-hit economies which coincides with the signing of the agreement by which Greece joined the European Economic Community (EEC), the precursor to the European Union.

“Then, 41 years ago, our country entered its great European path with only nine partners. Today, the partners have almost tripled, and the whole of Europe is at a crossroads, but it shows that it knows how to move forward with big leaps, when necessary. And of course it is good to remember in our country that the Union has always been valuable, especially for Greece,” he said during the cabinet meeting.

Mitsotakis described the 750-billion-euro plan as a “great opportunity” for Greece and Europe.”

“It is time for Europe to leave its small steps behind and attempt a great leap,” he added.

Greece first joined the EEC in 1961 as an associate member, however its membership was suspended in 1967 after the Colonels' coup. The country re-applied to join on 12 June 1975, following the restoration of democracy, and joined on 1 January 1981.