Catering workers clash with police during rally
Workers in the catering and tourism industry clashed briefly with riot police in central Athens on Thursday during a demonstration to protest the effects of the pandemic on their jobs and the sectors.
The rally was called by the Communist Party-affiliated PAME union.
When protesters reached the Labor Ministry, they demanded to see Minister Yainnis Vroutsis to discuss their problems, but the entrance was closed.
Shortly after noon, a group of people started kicking the rolling shutters and officers responded with tear gas.
Eventually, a delegation from the unions met with the ministry’s Secretary General, Anna Stratinaki.