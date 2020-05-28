Catering workers clash with police during rally

Workers in the catering and tourism industry clashed briefly with riot police in central Athens on Thursday during a demonstration to protest the effects of the pandemic on their jobs and the sectors.

The rally was called by the Communist Party-affiliated PAME union.

When protesters reached the Labor Ministry, they demanded to see Minister Yainnis Vroutsis to discuss their problems, but the entrance was closed.

Shortly after noon, a group of people started kicking the rolling shutters and officers responded with tear gas.

Eventually, a delegation from the unions met with the ministry’s Secretary General, Anna Stratinaki.