SEV extends its support to InvestGR Forum’s digital version

After announcing its support back in February for the conventional 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020 that was supposed to take place on June 24, the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) on Thursday extended its backing for the digital version of the event, to be held online on July 15-16 and October 8-9.



The director general of SEV, Alexandros Hatzopoulos, stated: “Having successfully and quickly addressed the challenges to public health of the Covid-19 crisis, Greece has restored a significant part of its credibility in the eyes of the international community. Today, the question is to build on this accomplishment and expand the image of Greece’s credibility as an investment destination. Initiatives such as the InvestGR Forum are great opportunities to achieve this goal.”



Andreas Yannopoulos, the founder of the InvestGR Forum, commented: “We are very pleased to have the support of SEV at the 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020. Especially in this critical period, when the Greek economy is facing new constraints and challenges, the involvement of SEV at the InvestGR Forum sends a strong message, due to the institutional and practical relevance of its members in the implementation of investments, foreign and domestic.”