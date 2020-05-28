Georgian national kills himself in Alexandroupoli police cell
Online
A detainee at a police station in the northeastern Greek city of Alexandroupoli was found hanged on Thursday in his cell.
A detainee at a police station in the northeastern Greek city of Alexandroupoli was found hanged on Thursday in his cell.
According to reports, the dead man was a 46-year-old Georgian national who ended his life using bed linen with which he had made a noose.
He had been arrested in connection with migrant/refugee trafficking and was due to stand trial in the coming days.