Cabinet mulls list of new presidents for Greece’s top courts

The process of appointing new presidents of the country’s top courts began on Thursday with Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras presenting the cabinet with a list of proposed candidates for the Supreme Court and the Council of State.



The process was launched ahead of the scheduled retirement of the current incumbents at the helm of the two courts – Athanasios Rantos at the Council of State and Iosif Tsalaganidis at the Supreme Court – on June 30 as they have both reached the maximum age for Greek judges, 67 years.



Once the candidates have been presented to the cabinet, a short list will be drawn up and then the candidates will face Parliament’s transparency and ethics committee before the cabinet makes its final decisions.



The candidate list comprises the deputy presidents of both courts.