Greek coronavirus infections rise to 2,906, deaths to 175

Health Ministry adviser Sotiris Tsiodras has confirmed that Greece’s Covid-19 toll reached a total of 175 on Thursday as two more persons died.

In a statement released to the press, Tsiodras added that infections rose in the 24-hour period from the last update by three new cases, bringing the nationwide total to 2,906.



The number of Covid-19 patients who are intubated came to 16 on Thursday and 102 people have been discharged, Tsiodras said, adding that the average age of patients in intensive care is 66 years old.



The total number of tests conducted stands at 170,467, he said.

