Greek American running for statewide office in Delaware

Greek American Spiros Mantzavinos is running for a statewide office in Delaware and is widely seen as the favorite.



The State Senate seat in Delaware’s 7th District for which he is running as a Democrat has been labeled as one of the most flippable in the country. Registered voters for his party outnumber his opponent’s by nearly two-to-one.



The grandson of immigrants from the Ionian island of Cephalonia, Mantzavinos is a member of the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) and former president of his local chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA).



He has been active in the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and played an important role in the Capitol Hill Washington conference of the World Coordination Committee of the Cyprus Struggle (PSEKA).