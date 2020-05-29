The health protocols published for yachting are impossible to implement, unrealistic and in some cases funny, say sources from the Greek maritime tourism industry.



"They are obviously drafted by people who have never been on a yacht and do not understand or are not interested in what sailing means," a source told Kathimerini.



One of the points seen as de facto inapplicable concerns the minimum distance of 5 feet (1.5 meters) between passengers and crew members, even if the passengers are members of the same household.



The protocols state that if the minimum distance is not observed a fine of 150 euros will be imposed.