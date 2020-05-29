NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Shots fired against officers in foiled robbery

TAGS: Crime

Unidentified assailants fired against police officers as they fled the scene of a break-in in the northern Athens suburb of Metamorphosi early Friday morning.

The suspects had broken into a department store from the main entrance at about 4 a.m. and attempted to remove a cash machine (ATM).

The police was notified and the would-be robbers fled the scene, firing against the officers. No injuries were reported.

Authorities are looking for the suspects.

