3.8-magnitude quake shakes Imathia

A light earthquake was recorded on Friday morning east of the northern Greek town of Naousa, in Imathia, according to a reading of the Seismological Station of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

The epicentre of the 3.8-magnitude tremor recorded at 9.33 a.m. was eight kilometres east of the town of Naousa.

The quake was felt in the town and the surrounding areas but no damages were reported and seismologists said there was no reason for concern.

