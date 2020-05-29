PM notes milestones in development of high technology in Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the recently announced buyouts of the Greek companies Softomotive and Think Silicon, by two giant global technology companies, Microsoft and Applied Material, respectively, were landmark successes for the development of advanced technology in Greece.

The participating companies belong to the network of the business support organisation Endeavour Greece.

The comment was made during a video conference with the founders of Greek technology companies that succeeding in attracting foreign investment during the pandemic, as well as representatives of the major multinational firms that placed their trust in the Greek startups, giving a vote of confidence.

Microsoft spokesperson Charles Lamanna said the company plans to establish an RPA (Robotic Process Automation) development centre in Greece. As Microsoft's first research and development center in the country, it will further reinforce the impact of the acquisition on the local economy.

Mitsotakis praised the fact that two world-class groups found the technology they have been systematically seeking all around the world in Greece, while he also praised DeepSea, which managed to raise 3 million euros from the English investment group ETF Partners.



This is the first Greek company that has managed to convince a strong fund abroad to invest funds in Greece, in the midst of the pandemic.

"This is a really great development, which, in fact, came about during a very difficult time for the country. However, I believe that it also demonstrates that we can do so much more to support the environment of our startups and to create the conditions that will attract more capital to the country, create new jobs and showcase the ecosystem of Greek startups abroad," Mitsotakis said.