Administrative courts reopen June 1, criminal courts after June 21

The Council of State, the Court of Auditors and the country's regular administrative courts will reopen on June 1, but criminal courts will wait until after June 21, according to a joint ministerial decision published by the Ministry of Justice on Friday.

However, some criminal trials will restart in June 1: these include criminal courts trying cases in a fast-track process known as “aftoforo,” the trial of felonies for offenders who are approaching the maximum limit on temporary detention or remand, the trial of felonies nearing the statute of limitation, the swearing-in of jurors, the publication of court decisions, etc.

The joint ministerial decision also includes a series of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in courts, such as the use of masks or face covers by prosecutors, judges, secretaries, lawyers and litigants, the availability of antiseptics, a distance of 1.5 meters between people, and allowing a maximum of 20-25 people in small court rooms.