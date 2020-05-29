Greece announced the list of 29 countries from which it will accept tourist when international flights resume Athens and Thessaloniki on June 15.

The countries are Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Finland.

The list was compiled after examining the epidemiological data of each country and taking into consideration the announcements of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), as well as the recommendation of the Infectious Diseases Committee.

Visitors from the aforementioned countries will be subject to spot checks at the airport.

For all other countries, Greece’s current travel bans will continue to apply, however the list will be updated and expanded as of July 1. Furthermore, current exclusions relate to where the flight originates from and not to the traveller's nationality.

Greek authorities will monitor the development of the virus and amend its recommendations accordingly.