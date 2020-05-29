Greece denounces planned ‘fiestas’ outside Hagia Sofia

Greece denounced on Friday a decision by Turkey to hold a “fiestas” outside Istanbul’s Byzantine-era cathedral Hagia Sophia during Friday’s prayers on the anniversary of the city’s 1453 conquest by Ottoman troops.

“The fiesta that Ankara is preparing in Hagia Sophia is disturbing and is a matter of denouncement because, among other things, it has been designated a museum of world cultural heritage and is currently being used to promote other purposes,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Friday, speaking to Greek broadcaster SKAI.

Petsas said this isn’t the first time that Turkey is using the museum for other purposes.